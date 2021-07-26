FORA Capital LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $688.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

