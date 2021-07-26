FORA Capital LLC Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 554,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,360.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $59.20 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

