The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

