Zacks: Analysts Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy also posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

