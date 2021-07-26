Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BZZUY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $12.85 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

