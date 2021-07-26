Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys Shares of 106 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $384.70 on Monday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $384.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

