Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $302.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

