Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

