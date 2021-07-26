State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 97,872 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,872 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Sunrun worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $18,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

