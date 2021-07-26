DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 180.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,847 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $4,851,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.