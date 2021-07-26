State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $150.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

