State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.60% of EVERTEC worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

