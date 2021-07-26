Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $470,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after buying an additional 149,497 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

STWD stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

