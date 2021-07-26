Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 16,901 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the first quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The ODP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

