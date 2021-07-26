Morgan Stanley Has $146.59 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.49% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $146,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $59.91.

