Holocene Advisors LP Sells 6,524 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 59.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

