Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

