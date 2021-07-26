Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JFrog were worth $153,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in JFrog by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 8,701.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -305.80. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

