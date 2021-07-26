Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Cimarex Energy worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

NYSE XEC opened at $64.55 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.