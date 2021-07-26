SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $161,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.91 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.