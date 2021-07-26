Morgan Stanley Has $158.22 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $158,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $110.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.44. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

