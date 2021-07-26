Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

