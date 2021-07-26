Head to Head Analysis: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhangmen Education and GP Strategies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 1.59 -$154.51 million N/A N/A GP Strategies $473.11 million 0.75 $7.07 million $0.73 27.95

GP Strategies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and GP Strategies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 GP Strategies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.72%. GP Strategies has a consensus price target of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Zhangmen Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A GP Strategies 2.20% 7.62% 4.31%

Summary

GP Strategies beats Zhangmen Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

