Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of RCL opened at $77.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.81. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

