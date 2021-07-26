Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $860,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

