Holocene Advisors LP Invests $804,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Alcoa by 83.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

AA stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

