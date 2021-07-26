Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is ($0.54). Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $240,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

