Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $178.14 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $194.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.