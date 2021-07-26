Kidder Stephen W Has $11.13 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.5% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $141,905,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

