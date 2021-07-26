Man Group plc Sells 122,787 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,787 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 99,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNV opened at $40.84 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

