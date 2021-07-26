Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $192,000 Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 274,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of SRCL opened at $70.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

