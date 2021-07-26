Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $203,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.60. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

