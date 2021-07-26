Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 21,796 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GDS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in GDS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GDS by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in GDS by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.