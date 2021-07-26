Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,799,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,879.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

