Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

WDC stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.