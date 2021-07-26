Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $164.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.47. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

