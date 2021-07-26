Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 33,751 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 304.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 over the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.