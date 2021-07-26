Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,671 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.