Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

