Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.08 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.