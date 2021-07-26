Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 4,713 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.