Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 62,286 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blackstone Group Inc. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,286 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $169,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $264.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 790,249 shares of company stock valued at $193,389,203. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

