Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives C$18.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

TSE:AQN opened at C$19.39 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

