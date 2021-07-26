iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $25.48 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $10,512,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

