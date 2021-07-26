Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,305 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,902,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth $157,390,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NYSE GIB opened at $92.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

