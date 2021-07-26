Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 558,778 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 585,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 104,850 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

