3,306 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of OLN opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

