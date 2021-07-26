Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in At Home Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOME. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

