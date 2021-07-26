Morgan Stanley Has $176.44 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 639.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,602,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $176,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,142.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 64,856 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 805.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 527,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 469,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 230.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 51,151.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 153,454 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after buying an additional 24,632,390 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

