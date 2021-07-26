Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $474,000 in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLRMU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.92 on Monday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

